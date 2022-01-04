Amir Khan investigated by police for filming himself driving
Boxer Amir Khan is being investigated by police after live-streaming himself appearing to drive round his home town of Bolton on Christmas Day.
The YouTube video, which has since been deleted, showed him talking to fans for eight minutes while at the wheel of his Range Rover, The Sun reported.
The newspaper said the 35-year-old was looking at his mobile phone to read messages.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were investigating the video.
"On Sunday 2 January 2021, GMP was made aware of a video on social media which appears to have been filmed whilst driving a vehicle," a force spokesman said.
In the video Khan did not appear to touch the screen, which is illegal when driving.
The former light-welterweight boxing champion was found guilty of careless driving and banned from driving for six months in 2007.
Khan was also found guilty of driving at 140mph on the M62 in December 2006.