Man dies after being hit by vehicle while walking on M67 motorway
- Published
A man has died after being hit by vehicle while walking on the M67 motorway in Greater Manchester.
The 34-year-old was hit at 20:00 GMT on Sunday as he walked on the westbound carriageway at junction three in Hyde, Tameside.
The North West Ambulance Service attended to him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a male driver stopped to help but no arrests had been made.
GMP has appealed for witnesses or any dashcam footage.
