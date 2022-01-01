Bus driver who helped set up Caribbean carnival honoured
A bus driver who helped set up the annual Manchester Caribbean Carnival has been featured in the New Year Honours list.
Cornel Grant says news about his British Empire Medal (BEM) has "still not really sunk in".
The 68-year-old was honoured for his community work, including helping to raise more than £53,000 for the charity partners of his employer Stagecoach.
The firm's managing director in Manchester called him "a true legend".
Lee Wasnidge added: "He is a real ambassador and an all-round exemplary citizen who has helped make Manchester a better place."
Olympic pride
Mr Grant was in the Royal Fusiliers for six years before joining the bus firm in 1982.
Known as Junior to his friends, he has supported food banks and children's charity Wood Street Mission, as well as Prevent Breast Cancer and the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.
He has also co-ordinated bus services for Manchester's Parklife music festival and assisted Remembrance events at the war memorial in the Sharston depot, where he is based.
"My proudest moment was being involved in the Olympic Torch Relay in 2012," he said.
"I got to meet a lot of celebrities, including Jamie Oliver who was on my bus, and he even recognised me in the stadium.
"People have been asking me how [the BEM] is going to change me and I've said it won't, I just take each day as it comes."