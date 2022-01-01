BBC News

Wigan death: Investigation launched after body found on road

The man was found lying on Lily Lane in Wigan, police say

Police are appealing for information after a dead body was found on a road.

Greater Manchester Police said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was found in Lily Lane, Wigan at about 04:30 GMT.

They have launched an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

A GMP spokesperson said the case had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, according to standard procedure due to officers having been in contact with the victim previously.

