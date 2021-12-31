Rochdale hit-and-run: Family pays tribute to woman killed
- Published
A woman who was knocked down and killed in a hit-and-run in Greater Manchester was "so much more than the best mum and wife imaginable," her family has said.
Anne Jones, 60, died after she was hit by a grey Mercedes or Audi on Edenfield Road, Rochdale, on 19 December.
The car then failed to stop and left the area.
Paying tribute, Mrs Jones' family said she "brought huge amounts of fun, love and positivity to all lives she touched".
They continued: "What has been absolutely clear from the abundance of cards, flowers and messages we have received is that everyone saw her as a source of love, joy, and support.
"She was enjoying a very happy and energetic retirement when she was taken from us.
"The fact that she was killed in the circumstances she was is near impossible to comprehend."
Greater Manchester Police previously said a man in his 20s later attended a police station voluntarily and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.