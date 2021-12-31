New Year Honours: Figen Murray recognised for counter-terrorism work
The mother of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the Manchester Arena attack, has said she is "humbled" after being recognised for her work in counter-terrorism.
Figen Murray has been appointed OBE in the New Year Honours.
Her son was one of 22 people killed in the bombing on 22 May 2017.
She has since campaigned for legislation known as Martyn's Law, to step up security measures in public places.
Ms Murray, who recently graduated with a Master's degree in counter-terrorism has also given talks in schools on the dangers of radicalisation.
The mother-of-five, from Stockport, said her world had "completely changed" when her 29-year-old son died, adding: "I have channelled all of my energy into action to prevent violent terrorist acts from happening again."
Former therapist Ms Murray said she had "frozen on the spot" after seeing a photo of the 22-year-old suicide bomber, Salman Abedi.
She said: "[I was] thinking, 'you're so young, why on earth would you do that?'
"I knew nothing about terrorism but I was shocked that it was somebody so young and I decided I needed to do something about it."
'Cycle of hate'
Ms Murray said she can "hear a pin drop" during her talks in schools, which end with pupils pledging acts of kindness.
"I decided very early on that I actually want to forgive. Somebody has to start breaking the cycle of hate and anger," she said.
In February, the government launched a public consultation on Martyn's Law and is expected to publish its conclusions in 2022.
Ms Murray said: "I think [Martyn] would be quite touched that I do a lot of this work in memory of him - not just in memory of him but in memory of the 21 others who died in the attack as well."
Britain's most decorated Olympian, cyclist Jason Kenny, from Bolton, has been awarded a knighthood, while his wife Laura is made a dame after becoming the most successful British female athlete in Olympic history.
Others to be recognised include David and Helen Wyatt, who become MBEs for their work with homeless people and youngsters in Salford.
The married couple, from Littleborough, help run an accommodation shelter at the Church of St Paul's and arrange holidays for children in Anglesey and the Lake District.
Mr Wyatt, 85, said it was 1967 when he and his wife moved to Salford, which he described as "a district with very, very great social needs" and he said the couple "applied ourselves to meeting those needs to this day".
He said they felt "total amazement" when they had been informed about the honour.
"We've been here for a quite long time and we've done the work that's done in most parishes - we're just very grateful that it has been recognised," he said.
Other MBE appointees include charity worker Bernadette Conlon for her work in mental health, Fortalice chief Gill Smallwood for aiding domestic abuse victims and Bharatkumar Sisodia for his work in supporting the Indian community.
Annette Joseph, the founder of Diverse and Equal technology consultancy, also becomes an MBE for her work in promoting technology careers for under-represented groups.
Cheadle-based BMX cyclist Beth Shriever, who won Olympic gold after crowdfunding her training, has been appointed OBE, along with Mohammed Fazal, headteacher at Eden Boys' Leadership Academy in Cheetham Hill, and Professor Malcolm Press, the vice-chancellor of Manchester Metropolitan University.