Ashton-under-Lyne crash: Woman dies after being struck by car
A woman has died 10 days after she was hit by a vehicle in Greater Manchester, police have said.
She was struck by a Mercedes on Wellington Road in Ashton-under-Lyne at about 14:10 GMT on 18 December.
The 75-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she died on Tuesday.
The driver of the Mercedes remained at the scene to assist police with their inquiries. No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.
PC Lee Gandy said: "This is a devastating incident in which a woman has sadly died.
"Due to this collision happening in the middle of the day and on a weekend, we are hopeful that there will be a number of people who saw this incident and will be able to assist police with inquiries.
"If you have any dashcam footage or information please speak to police as soon as possible."
