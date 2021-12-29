M602 death: Man killed on motorway in Salford was 'loved by many'
- Published
A man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on a motorway was "a beautiful son" and "great dad to four", his family have said.
Benjamin Connor, 30, was struck at 02:30 GMT on Tuesday on the M602 motorway close to the Regent Road roundabout in Salford.
He died a short time later in hospital, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
His family said he was a "beautiful, loyal" man who was "loved by so many" and his "legacy will live on".
Their statement said: "As a family we are all deeply heartbroken by the loss of our Ben.
"He was a beautiful son, loyal brother, a great dad to four and a loving brother-in-law and uncle.
"He was loved by so many... Gone but never forgotten his legacy will live on. RIP angel sleep tight."
GMP said the driver stopped at the scene and there had been no arrests.
The force appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.