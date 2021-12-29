Covid: Family 'heartbroken' over unvaccinated new mum's death
- Published
A mother whose unvaccinated daughter died with coronavirus two months after giving birth has said she is "heartbroken" over her death.
Natalie Forshaw, 30, from Burnage, Manchester, decided not to have the jab over fears it might harm her baby.
She gave birth to her son on 3 November but died at Manchester Royal Infirmary on Boxing Day.
Her mother Bernie Wilton said her daughter, who contracted Covid-19 while pregnant, had fought "bravely".
Ms Wilton told the BBC: "At the end of day she fought so hard and that's what I want her to be remembered for."
She said her daughter did not have the coronavirus vaccine because she was worried about her baby's health.
The UK's Health Security Agency has said Covid vaccines have been shown to be safe in pregnancy.
Earlier this month the advisory group on vaccines, the JCVI, put pregnant women on the priority list for jabs, similar to people with underlying health conditions.
The experts said pregnant women are at heightened risk from Covid and should get vaccinated to protect themselves and their child.
Studies suggest about one in five women admitted to hospital with the virus have their babies delivered early and some of these babies need special intensive care.
Evidence suggests the risks of stillbirths are higher if a woman has Covid in pregnancy.
Ms Forshaw had given birth by emergency Caesarean after testing positive for the virus and stayed in hospital.
Ms Wilton said her daughter's health had improved earlier this month but five days before Christmas she suffered a major setback and was then admitted to intensive care.
She said Ms Forshaw "lit up every room" and added that she feared her broken heart would "never mend".