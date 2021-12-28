Man dies after being hit by vehicle on M602 motorway in Salford
A man has died after he was hit by a vehicle on the M602 motorway in Greater Manchester.
The 30-year-old pedestrian was struck at 02:30 GMT on the Manchester-bound carriageway close to the Regent Road roundabout in Salford.
Greater Manchester Police said the man died "a short time later in hospital".
The force said the driver stopped at the scene and there have been no arrests. The man's family have been informed.
A police spokesperson said "our thoughts are with them at this difficult time".
Police have appealed for witnesses or people with dashcam footage to contact the force.
