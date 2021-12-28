BBC News

Leigh flat fire: Woman in her 70s dies in blaze

The woman was found dead after the fire in the Ledgard Avenue area of the town

A woman in her 70s has died in a flat fire in Greater Manchester.

She was found at 05:00 GMT on Monday following a fire at an apartment block in the Ledgard Avenue area of Leigh.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said she was pronounced dead at the scene and no-one else was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but initial inquiries suggested it was not suspicious, GMP said.

