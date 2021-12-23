Manchester cannabis farm worth millions found in raid, police say
- Published
A cannabis farm with a street value of "millions of pounds" has been found in Manchester city centre, police have said.
The large scale operation was discovered in a raid on a commercial property in Century Street, Deansgate, at about 15:30 GMT on Wednesday.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) seized the cannabis plants and said the property had been thoroughly searched.
No arrests have been made but an investigation is under way, it added.
"This is a significant find, and I'm glad that we're able to ruin Christmas for some criminals by taking this drug off the streets of Manchester," Ch Insp Wignall said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.