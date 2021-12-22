Trafford Park crash: Family pay tribute to cyclist killed in collision
- Published
The family of a cyclist who died in a crash have paid tribute to a "devoted" grandad who had "years ahead of him".
Roger Parris, 63, was struck by a car in Centenary Bridge Trafford Park in Greater Manchester, on 20 December. He died in hospital later, said police.
Greater Manchester Police said the driver of the car stopped at the scene and no arrests had been made.
Mr Parris was described by his family as a "keen runner, hiker and cyclist who had a real flare for adventure".
In a statement, his family added: "Your life was so abruptly cut short, and the realisation that you will no longer be just a phone call away is devastating."
"We will miss him dearly," they said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.