Salford snake: Forklift driver finds deadly reptile in brickyard
One of the world's deadliest snakes has been found in Salford after it survived a 4,000 mile trip in a shipment from Pakistan.
The saw-scaled viper was discovered in a container of bricks, which had been delivered to Manchester Brick Specialist last month.
RSPCA inspector Ryan King was called in to rescue the venomous reptile
He said he quickly realised the snake was "more than capable of killing people with its highly toxic venom."
"Sometimes we get to jobs like this and it turns out to be a harmless grass snake," he said.
"We have even attended snake reports which turn out to be plastic toys."
Mr King said he immediately realised after a "quick look" how venomous the snake was.
A forklift driver at the company on Langley Road found the snake on Friday.
Logistics manager Michael Regan confined the snake with a cardboard box and reported the matter to the RSPCA.
"I knew to keep a safe distance but obviously had no idea how deadly this snake was - it was pretty shocking," he said.
The snake, which is mainly found in Asia, has been moved to an establishment with a special licence to care for venomous reptiles.
In India, where around half of snake bite deaths worldwide are thought to take place, the saw-scaled viper is one of four species which together account for the highest number of human fatalities, the RSPCA said.
Mr King said it was "amazing" that the snake had survived the journey and managed to live for weeks in such a cold climate.
"They are very small and it could have easily bitten someone and it seems he has been in the brickyard for about a month," he said.
"Anti-venom is available in the countries where the viper originates from but the snake is so venomous - even then it does not always save the victim."