Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester
An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years.
James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017.
Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to find him raping them, police said.
The judge said Hall showed "not one jot of remorse" for his "predatory" actions after a jury found him guilty of four counts of rape against the two women.
Hall, of Hill View Rise, in Northwich, Cheshire, was jailed for 17 years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
The first woman met Hall outside a nightclub in the early hours of 13 October 2017, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
She shared a taxi with him to his home, then in Manchester.
The victim blacked out after being given alcohol and cocaine before waking up to Hall raping her, the court heard.
'Heinous behaviour'
She ran from Hall's address and reported what had happened at a nearby building site, where the police were called.
A second woman reported in July 2018 that Hall had raped her at his home in November the previous year.
She had also met Hall while out in Manchester and after being given alcohol and cocaine, had woken to find him raping her while she slipped in and out of consciousness.
The judge described Hall as an "emotional manipulator" with no remorse.
Hall had "failed to take any responsibility for his abhorrent and predatory actions against either victim," Det Con Matt O'Connor of GMP said.
He said Hall manipulated the second victim for months after the rape "in an attempt to prevent her from disclosing his actions to anyone" as he was already under investigation for rape.
"I am pleased that she eventually plucked up the courage to come forward and report his heinous behaviour," he said.
