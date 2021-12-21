Oldham crash: Family pay tribute to 10-year-old girl
- Published
A schoolgirl who was knocked down and killed by a car had a "smile that could light up the world", her family said.
Lily Rose Morris, 10, died in hospital after she was hit by a red Land Rover Discovery on Coleridge Road in Oldham at 17:00 GMT on Saturday.
A 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Paying tribute, Lily's family said she was "loved by everyone who knew her".
"Words cannot describe the hurt and pain we are feeling now our little princess has been taken from us," they added.
"Lily can no longer continue to grow into the amazing and bubbly young lady that she was becoming - no longer able to be the caring big sister that she was.
"We are absolutely devastated over the loss of our Lily but we have been touched and overwhelmed by the support, kindness, and generosity of the community."
A second child, who was taken to hospital with an ankle and head injury, remains in a stable condition.
PC Nicola Heap, from Greater Manchester Police, said the investigation was "very much in its early stages" and urged anyone with information to come forward.