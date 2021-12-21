Hindley: Woman dies six weeks after being struck by car
A woman has died almost six weeks after she was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop, police have said.
Katherine West was struck by a Peugeot 3008 on Ladies Lane in Hindley, Wigan, at about 22:00 GMT on 5 November.
Her family said the 59-year-old mother-of-three and grandmother would be forever remembered for "her kind, caring funny, crazy witty ways".
A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Greater Manchester Police said the man, who was also held on suspicion of failing to stop, failing to report a collision and perverting the course of justice, had been released under investigation.
The force have asked anyone with information or video footage, including dash-cam footage, to get in touch.
In a statement, Ms West's family said "for six weeks, Katherine fought every step of the way, but unfortunately, due to the horrific injuries she suffered, her battle came to an end and she gained her angel wings".
"We will forever remember her for her kind, caring funny, crazy witty ways," they said.
They added that she had "the most wicked sense of humour, even to the end".
