Woman killed in Rochdale hit-and-run
- Published
A woman has died following a hit-and-run in Rochdale.
The woman, believed to have been aged in her 60s, was struck at about 17:00 GMT on Sunday in Edenfield Road in the town.
She was pronounced dead at the scene and the car involved, believed to be a grey Mercedes or Audi, left the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact officers.
