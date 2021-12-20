Newhey acid attack: Man taken to hospital after assault
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after a suspected acid attack in a small village.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said he had acid thrown in his face on Ogden Lane in Newhey, near Rochdale, just after 20:15 GMT on Sunday.
The man, in his 30s, suffered injuries to his arm and face which are not thought to be life-threatening and he remains in hospital, police said.
One villager told the BBC he ran from house to house shouting for help.
The Bulls Head pub landlady, who did not wish to be named, said: "Everyone is very shocked.
"It is not the sort of thing that happens around here. We are a small village in the Pennines.
"He was banging on doors shouting for help. One neighbour doused him down. It is all very worrying."
A GMP spokesman said officers were called to "a report of an assault".
"A man in his 30s had a substance, suspected to be acid, thrown in his face," he said.
Police have appealed for witnesses to contact the force.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk