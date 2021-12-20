Manchester Airport queues 'a shambles' as flights missed
Manchester Airport has apologised after some passengers missed their flights over the weekend as staff shortages caused long delays.
Passengers branded the delays of up to three hours at security and an hour at baggage reclaim as a "shambles".
The airport said it had faced "a greater number of passengers than expected and a higher-than-usual rate of staff absence".
It said queues "were longer than we would have hoped" and apologised.
One passenger tweeted: "Need to sort some staff out! Absolutely disgusting."
Another said it was a "shambles", with no social distancing and passengers "shoulder to shoulder".
A spokesman for the airport said it had "experienced longer security queues than we would like".
"Wherever possible, travellers are being prioritised within the queue, but we are aware some people have unfortunately missed flights and, along with their airlines, we have been working to support their onward travels as best we can," he said.
"Due to additional pre-departures checks, as countries update guidance for travel, it is very important that passengers arrive at least three hours before their scheduled flight time.
"We apologise to all affected for any inconvenience caused and are working to rectify the situation as soon as we can."
