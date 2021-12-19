BBC News

Oldham crash: Girl, 10, dies and another child injured

The crash happened in Coleridge Road, Oldham, Greater Manchester Police said

A 10-year-old girl has died after she and another girl were hit by a vehicle in Oldham, police have said.

The Land Rover Discovery struck both children before crashing into a lamp-post in Coleridge Road at about 17:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.

The girls were taken to hospital where the 10-year-old died. The other child is being treated for head and ankle injuries and is in a stable condition.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 42-year-old was also held for driving under the influence, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Sgt Matthew Waggett appealed for anyone with information to get in touch with officers.

He said: "This collision happened at a busy time of day and we are hopeful there are a number of witnesses who can assist police with their inquiries."

