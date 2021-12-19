The school helper who goes 100% Christmas!Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Pauline LeeImage caption, A teaching assistant who has spent 16 years dressing up as a different Christmas character for every school day in December has said she does it to bring "some needed joy". Mrs Lee said her favourite costume was Mrs Grinch!Image source, Pauline LeeImage caption, Pauline Lee's annual efforts at Winsford's Willow Wood Primary School have also seen her arrive as Mr Grinch, a stuffed turkey and a donkey. She said her costumes started in 2005 with "some face paint, then a little tinsel, and then it escalated from there."Image source, Pauline LeeImage caption, Here she is as a snowlady and she even had to get a new turkey costume because a child had popped her blow-up one last year! She said the "looks on everyone's faces" meant her efforts were "always worth it", though she did not get quite the same response at home: "My husband is the real Grinch [because] he has to clean up the glitter and tinsel when I leave," she said.Image source, PAuline LeeImage caption, Mrs Lee says that from 1 December, there were even children who came into school early to get the first glimpse of her costume. "Every day, I go round each classroom to bring some joy," she said. "If the children are happy, then I am happy." School head, Mr Bell, said Mrs Lee's outfits were a "highlight" of the year.