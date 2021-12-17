Stockport stabbing: Two held after man critically injured
- Published
Two people have been arrested after a stabbing which left a man fighting for life.
A man aged 26 and a woman, 31, were held on suspicion of attempted murder after the attack in Stockport.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to Foliage Crescent in Brinnington at about 06:30 GMT.
A 35-year-old man was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital where his condition was described as critical, the force said.
Det Insp Kat Lester said: "This is a shocking incident that has left a man fighting for his life in hospital and is undoubtedly extremely concerning for the community.
"We will continue to investigate what we believe to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to the public.
"Officers remain at the scene and will continue to carry out enquiries."
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.