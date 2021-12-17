#IsThisOk: Greater Manchester sexual harassment video targets men and boys
Men and boys need to "take responsibility" and challenge behaviours relating to gender-based harassment, the mayor of Greater Manchester has said.
Andy Burnham tweeted a video of a woman being sexually harassed as he launched the "Is This OK?" campaign on the issue.
He said he wanted to "get the conversation going".
The film will be taken into schools and colleges next year.
Mr Burnham's tweet has received more than 10,000 retweets and 24,000 likes, while the hashtag #IsThisOk is trending on Twitter.
The video tells the story of a young woman being sexually harassed throughout the day, while jogging, on social media, at a coffee shop and on a night out.
At the end, the distressed woman turns to the camera and asks: "Do you think this is OK?"
#IsThisOK?pic.twitter.com/ikP7LPBAgn— Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) December 16, 2021
Mr Burnham said there had been "heartfelt calls" from women and girls for major change over everyday "abuse, intimidation and violence" and it was not they who should be forced to change their behaviours to feel safe.
"It is men and boys who need to take responsibility for this issue, either by reflecting on and changing our own behaviours or challenging those of people we know," he said.
"If your behaviour is making women feel uncomfortable or unsafe, our message is simple: it's not OK."
The video also shares some statistics from UN Women UK.
It found 71% of women of all ages in the UK had experienced some form of sexual harassment in a public space.
This number rises to 86% among 18 to 24-year-olds and more than 95% of all women did not report their experiences of sexual harassment.
The video is the first in a series of public engagement activities on the issue and the campaign's development will be informed by the Greater Manchester Gender-Based Violence Board, Mr Burnham said.
