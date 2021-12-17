Christmas: Winsford teaching assistant's daily costumes 'bring joy'
A teaching assistant who has spent 16 years dressing up as a different Christmas character for every school day in December has said she does it to bring "some needed joy".
Pauline Lee's annual efforts at Winsford's Willow Wood Primary School have seen her arrive as the Grinch, a stuffed turkey and a donkey.
Mrs Lee said her costumes brought "good chaos" to the school.
Head teacher Martin Bell said Christmas "wouldn't be the same without her".
Mrs Lee said her costumes started in 2005 with "some face paint, then a little tinsel, and then it escalated from there".
Over the years, the 57-year-old has created and collected different outfits, with a colleague doing her make-up before the school day.
She said from 1 December, there were even children who came into school early to get the first glimpse of her costume.
"Every day, I go round each classroom to bring some joy," she said.
"It is a tough enough time for everyone as it is.
"If the children are happy, then I am happy."
She said her favourite costume was Mrs Grinch, but admitted that delivering a new one each day did not come without its challenges.
"Last year, a child popped my blow-up turkey outfit... so I got a different one this year," she said.
However, she said the "looks on everyone's faces" meant her efforts were "always worth it", though she did not get quite the same response at home.
"My husband is the real Grinch [because] he has to clean up the glitter and tinsel when I leave," she said.
Mr Bell said Mrs Lee's outfits were a "highlight" of the year.
He said her "bubbly personality always brings out the Christmas cheer", adding: "Christmas at Willow Wood certainly wouldn't be the same without her."