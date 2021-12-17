Salford skyline 'the grimmest place on Earth', says councillor
- Published
Salford's skyline has been described as "the grimmest place on Earth" by a local councillor after plans for a new high-rise building were approved.
The design for a new 42-storey residential tower near Trinity Way was amended to reduce its "dominance" over locally listed buildings.
But Conservative councillor Bob Clarke said the new developments still made the "life drain out of me".
The property's developer Renaker has been approached for comment.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Clarke said: "Just look out at the complete and utter devastation. It's grim. It's the grimmest place on Earth.
"I look out these windows and the life drains out of me. It is the most depressing view I have ever seen in my entire life.
"In generations to come, just like in my hometown of Birmingham, they'll stand back and say, 'What the hell did we do with all this concrete and glass?'
"We're doing it. It's awful. There's no heritage. It's just all gone. It's just boring."
'Highest standards'
He described the new development as "anaemic" and compared it to a game of Jenga.
The proposed building is near historic buildings such as the Blueprint Studios, the Eagle pub and the Collier Street Baths.
Councillor Jane Hamilton, who represents residents near the development, said it was "sad" to see the area change so "drastically".
But her Labour colleague Philip Cusack was supportive, saying the planned tower "demonstrates that we're becoming a European 21st Century city".
"I think the design standards here are up with some of the highest design standards I've seen in tall buildings - not only in this country but across Europe."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk