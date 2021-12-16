Bolton stabbings: Second man charged with attempted murder
A second man has been charged over a knife attack which happened shortly after another man was fatally stabbed.
Tyrone Williamson, 25, died in hospital after being attacked on Battenberg Road in Bolton on Saturday.
Two hours later, a 41-year-old man was attacked on Lincoln Road, and is in a critical condition in hospital.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 19 January.
Another man, 27, from Whalley Range, Manchester, has previously been charged with attempted murder while a 29-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Wednesday, remains in custody for questioning.
Greater Manchester Police said detectives were continuing to piece together the events that happened that evening and were still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information.
