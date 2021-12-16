Greater Manchester Police officer charged over indecent images
- Published
A police officer has been charged with possessing indecent images of children.
Thomas Woods, a police constable based at Greater Manchester Police's Salford unit, was arrested on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old, who has been suspended from his duties, was charged with one count of possession of an indecent photograph or pseudo photograph of a child.
He has been bailed to appear before Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 13 January.
