Stockport carjacking: Man who held woman at knifepoint jailed
- Published
A man who arranged on Snapchat to meet a woman to sell her something but then threatened her with a knife and stole her car has been jailed.
Stephen Mather, 43, held a knife to the victim's throat and demanded she handed over her car keys and mobile phone in Stockport in April.
Greater Manchester Police said he later rammed police vehicles in the car.
Mather, who admitted possessing a knife but denied robbery and dangerous driving, was jailed for seven years.
Police said the victim, a woman in her 20s, arrived at the meeting point in Dale Street, Edgeley, and Mather, of no fixed address, got into her car and told her to drive to Lucy Street and hand over the money for the purchase so they could collect the items.
'Terrifying'
On arrival Mather and the victim got out of the car to have a cigarette.
But he pinned her against the car and held a knife to her throat and demanded she hand over her phone and keys and told her to walk down the street. He then drove off.
Later when police located her car in a layby Mather reversed into one police car and crashed into another as he tried to escape.
Det Con Robert Shakespeare said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who was left fearing that she would be stabbed."