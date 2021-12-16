Bolton man caught naked in bath after high-speed car chase
- Published
A man who stripped naked and jumped into a bath after fleeing police in a high-speed car chase has been jailed.
Ryan Hall, 26, drove a stolen car on the wrong side of the road and through red lights in Bolton on 23 November.
After officers boxed the car in, Hall fled to a nearby house and ran to the bathroom and "pretended like nothing had even happened", said police.
He was sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to 18 months in prison for driving offences and handling stolen goods.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Hall was spotted by officers driving a suspected stolen red Nissan Quashqai with cloned number plates.
Hall, of Hengist Street, Bolton then drove dangerously and at speed as he tried to escape.
'Blatant disregard'
The Nissan Quashqai was later identified as having been stolen from Salford on 1 October.
Hall was jailed on Wednesday for dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, driving while disqualified and driving without a licence.
In addition to being jailed, he was also banned from driving for five years.
PC Richard Holland said Hall had shown "blatant disregard" for others after "driving recklessly".
"Hall's actions could have had much more tragic consequences had officers not taken the measures to stop him," he added.