First-class rail carriages should be scrapped in the North, says mayor
- Published
All passengers should be allowed to use first-class carriages across northern England until rail services improve, Greater Manchester's mayor said.
Andy Burnham said he "cannot see a justification" for premium carriages lying partly empty while passengers in standard class have to stand.
He said he would oppose a new timetable for 2022 proposed by the rail industry unless ticket restrictions are eased.
The government insisted the timetable would provide "more punctual" services.
If the plans are implemented they will lead to many passengers "standing up all the way" between Manchester and Leeds due to a lack of seats, Mr Burnham claimed.
'Punctual'
At a meeting of the strategic transport body Transport for the North, Mr Burnham said the region was "promised an expanded timetable" in 2014 but "we are in completely the opposite position".
"Until we get back to the expanded timetable we were promised, the trains should be declassified," he said.
"I cannot see a justification for first-class compartments on trains where people cannot get a seat when they are paying the ticket prices at the level that they are.
Mr Burnham said he not received a "clear answer" regarding the issue and added he was "fed up with being fobbed off".
In October, the Department for Transport insisted the new timetable for December 2022 would provide "more punctual, reliable journeys for passengers".
TransPennine Express, which runs services between cities in the North and Scotland, operates first-class carriages.
Government-owned train operator Northern only has standard-class compartments.