Bolton: Man charged over knife attack which followed stab death
- Published
A man has been charged over a knife attack which happened shortly after another man was fatally stabbed.
A 41-year-old man was attacked on Lincoln Road, Bolton, at about 20:40 GMT on Saturday, two hours after Tyrone Williamson, 25, was stabbed nearby.
The injured 41-year-old, who remains in hospital, has been arrested on suspicion of Mr Williamson's murder.
A 27-year-old man from Whalley Range, Manchester, has been charged with attempted murder.
He appeared before magistrates earlier and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Manchester Crown Court on 19 January.
Mr Williamson was attacked on Battenberg Road at about 18:40 and died later in hospital.
Greater Manchester Police believe the two attacks were linked and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
