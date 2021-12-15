Charley Gadd: Parents' desperate plea to find missing student
The family of a student who has gone missing after a night out have said they are "extremely worried" about him.
Charley Gadd, 20, was last seen on CCTV outside the Royal Exchange Theatre in Manchester at about 01:15 GMT on Saturday after he ran away from his family, Greater Manchester Police said.
The University of Essex student had been to the Warehouse Project venue.
His parents have urged businesses and residents to search outbuildings and places where he may have found shelter.
Mr Gadd is described as a being of slight build, about 5ft 9in tall, and was wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.
His family told police they were "desperate" to hear from Charley, who lives in Colchester.
