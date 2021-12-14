Manchester Arena Inquiry: Police 'blamed others' for bomb response failings
Police "abjectly failed" to co-ordinate the emergency response on the night of the Manchester Arena bombing, an inquiry has heard.
Families of those killed said Greater Manchester Police (GMP) had tried "to blame others" for its mistakes.
The public inquiry into the bombing is hearing final legal arguments about how the emergency services reacted.
Pete Weatherby QC, who represents seven of the bereaved families, told the hearing there was a "command vacuum".
"There was no organised multi-agency working," he said.
"The [Greater Manchester] Fire and Rescue Service didn't turn up and there was little or no paramedic care in the City Room [where the bomb exploded] for the whole of the early stages. GMP were not wholly responsible for the emergency response failures but they were at the centre."
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured when Salman Abedi detonated the bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
In his written submission, Mr Weatherby said GMP "abjectly failed" to co-ordinate a joint emergency response "to enable an effective response to protect the lives of the injured".
Only three paramedics ever went into the arena foyer, where the bomb had exploded, and firefighters did not arrive at the scene until more than two hours after the detonation.
Mr Weatherby's submission said GMP's failure to "properly manage" the response "had a considerable negative impact on the ability of North West Ambulance Service to properly address the needs of casualties on the night of the attack".
The inquiry is considering whether two of the victims, eight-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos and John Atkinson, 28, may have survived with quicker and better medical treatment.
Mr Weatherby, who represents the family of Saffie-Rose, said the chances of her surviving "would have been enhanced" if paramedics had been in the arena foyer earlier.
He said as she survived for around an hour, "it is far from fanciful" that earlier treatment could have saved her.
"Greater Manchester Police's response to the arena bombing was grossly deficient," Mr Weatherby said.
"[The] Senior leadership team were largely responsible for institutional failure although we can't and will not ignore individual failures as well."
Mr Weatherby criticised the part played by Ch Insp Dale Sexton, GMP's Force Duty Officer who was the initial police commander.
Although he said Ch Insp Sexton was in a "manifestly impossible position", Mr Weatherby said he "completely failed" to tell emergency partners that police had declared a counter-terrorist operation.
The inquiry was told this decision "seriously impeded a joined-up response which could have brought aid to casualties and responders to evacuate the City Room more swiftly".
Mr Weatherby accused Ch Insp Sexton of giving a "misleading account" to the inquiry, by saying he deliberately decided not to tell other emergency services in order to save lives.
He said the families he represented were dismayed that Ch Insp Sexton had been promoted after the attack, which they saw as a "rewarding of failure".
The inquiry was told the force's planning before the bombing was "haphazard and inadequate" and failed to learn from mistakes and problems that were highlighted in the years prior to the atrocity.
Mr Weatherby's submission also said GMP had "continually failed to accept their key failings that materialised on the night".
"Although GMP has had to accept some deficits, it has been slow to accept others and it has been quick to play the blame game, or assert that failures had made no difference to outcomes," he said.
"The GMP approach has been to avoid censure and to blame others.
"If GMP stopped defending the indefensible and concentrated on analysing what went wrong and why, then progress for the future can be achieved."
The inquiry continues.