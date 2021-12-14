Manchester: Plans for 'striking' twin skyscrapers submitted
- Published
Plans to build two 51-storey skyscrapers on the edge of Manchester city centre have been submitted.
The blocks would sit in the Great Jackson Street area, next to the four towers at Deansgate Square.
The 153m (501ft) towers would be among the highest in the city, but shorter than the current highest building, Beetham Tower, which is 168m (551ft).
The scheme was proposed by developer Renaker, which also built the Deansgate Square towers.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plans include a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats, including eight penthouse duplex apartments in each tower.
Each building would also have its own co-working space, gym and lounges with private underground car parks and cycle storage within the three-storey basements.
A spokesman for the developer said the towers would be "striking" and "unique".
"This planning submission represents another significant step in our journey to revitalise the Great Jackson Street area," he added.