Mr Loophole: Petition for cycling crackdown gathers momentum
- Published
The government is set to respond to a campaign by celebrity solicitor Mr Loophole to crack down on nuisance cycling.
Nick Freeman, who has successfully defended David Beckham and Sir Alex Ferguson, wants cyclists to wear a registered tabard or bib.
The lawyer also wants mandatory use of cycle lanes, and penalty point punishments for misdemeanours.
His petition calling for the moves has now gained 10,000 signatures.
It means the government must respond to the call and outline its stance.
The Manchester-based solicitor, who focuses on traffic matters, also wants a licensing system for e-scooter riders.
Mr Freeman said: "We are all delighted with the results of the petition since something must be done to make road space safer for everyone.
"Without some kind of registration scheme we have no idea who might be riding a bike or an e-scooter.
"Those who use them can recklessly flout the law with impunity - say, jumping red lights, weaving on and off pavements and even knocking down pedestrians."
He added: "This is not about a war between drivers and others but the need to have one law for all. To improve safety and create harmonious shared road space.
"While there are many responsible cyclists there are still too many who ride with little respect for the rules of the road."
The Covid-19 pandemic saw a boom in sales of bicycles and a huge influx of riders on the streets.
The only e-scooters that can be legally used on public roads are those rented as part of government-backed trials.
The Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety has found that in the first 10 months of 2021 there have been nine deaths involving e-scooters and more than 300 casualties.