Barry Bennell: Men suing Man City await High Court ruling
- Published
Eight men who are suing Manchester City claiming they were abused by paedophile Barry Bennell are waiting for a High Court judge's ruling.
The men, now in their 40s and 50s, have taken legal action against the Premier League club, asserting Bennell was one of their scouts when he abused them.
Lawyers expect Mr Justice Johnson, who has been overseeing the trial in London, to deliver a ruling in the new year.
Manchester City has denied the claim.
The men claim Bennell abused them when they were playing football for teams he coached in the north-west of England between 1979 and 1985.
They allege Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe Alexandra in 1985, was a scout for City during that time and argue the relationship between Bennell and City was "one of employment or one akin to employment".
The men say the club is vicariously liable for the harm they suffered.
Lawyers representing City say Bennell was a local City scout in the mid-1970s, but not between 1979 and 1985.
Bennell is currently serving a 34-year sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions - four in the UK and one in the US.