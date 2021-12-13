Elderly man found dead in Prestwich home after suspected gas leak
An elderly man has been found dead in a home after police responded to a suspected gas leak.
The man, aged in his 70s, was found by emergency services in a house in Newlands Drive, Prestwich, at about 20:20 GMT on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said three fire engines attended and crews discovered the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Inquiries into his death are ongoing, the force said.
