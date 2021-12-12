Bolton stabbings: Man dies and suspected killer hurt
A man has died and his suspected attacker is seriously injured after a double stabbing, police have said.
The man, 25, who died, was attacked in Battenberg Road, Bolton, before 18:40 GMT on Saturday. He was taken to hospital but could not be saved, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers were then called to another stabbing in nearby Lincoln Road where the suspected killer was found injured.
The man, 41, is stable in hospital and has been held on suspicion of murder.
Police said they believe both stabbings are linked and have also arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assault concerning the Lincoln Road stabbing.
He remains in custody for questioning.
A 21-year-old woman was also arrested and remains in police custody.
Police said they believe there is no wider risk to the public and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
