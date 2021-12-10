Warrington bus gate fines to be refunded after criticism
- Published
People who received fines after driving down a bus lane will be refunded following criticisms.
Cameras were introduced on Scotland Road in Warrington town centre last October as part of plans to "reduce congestion", the council said.
However the authority added they had "received a considerable number of comments" from fined motorists who said they were unaware of the changes.
It has now decided to cancel all fines to date and to issue full refunds.
Only buses, permitted taxis, cycles and emergency service vehicles can use the bus gate, which means there have been changes to access routes to the Prince Henry Square car park and the main car park for Cockhedge Shopping Centre.
'Clear signage'
More than a thousand people signed a petition calling for better signage, with one business owner saying the fines had damaged many local firms.
Jessica, who owns Jessie's Pick n Mix, said: "Since the road signs have changed, we get daily calls and messages from people asking how they can access our shop.
"After a pandemic, we would hope our council would be supporting people to shop local but handing out bus lane fines is not something that will contribute to our local economy, only drive people away from the town centre."
A Warrington Borough Council spokesman said "clear signage" had been in place, however "a large number of motorists have been caught out by these changes in recent weeks… and many drivers have received Penalty Charge Notices".
"In response to this feedback, a decision has now been taken to cancel all penalty charge notices issued to date and to issue full refunds to all who have already paid them, as soon as possible," the spokesman said.
The council added that it will write to all those due a refund and that leaflets showing the revised routes will also be distributed to prevent further fines.