Ashton-under-Lyne teen seriously hurt after being hit by tram
A teenage boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a tram in Greater Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the boy was hit at about 17:00 GMT on Tuesday at Ashton Moss Metrolink station near Lord Sheldon Way.
A GMP spokeswoman said the boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The spokeswoman added that it was not yet known how the teenager, from Ashton-under-Lyne, came to be injured.
