Barry Bennell: City not liable for paedophile's abuse, judge told
Manchester City is not liable for harm suffered by eight men who say they were abused by paedophile Barry Bennell more than 30 years ago, a court has heard.
Lawyers representing the club have told the High Court that the men had not satisfied legal tests to establish City's liability.
The men, who are now in their 40s and 50s, are suing the Premier League club, asserting Bennell was one of their scouts when he abused them.
City denies the men's allegations.
Barrister Michael Kent, QC, on behalf of the football club, told the judge "the court will have very considerable sympathy" for the eight men but he said Bennell's "role" at City "ceased" in the late 1970s.
"What has been provided by the claimants does not get anywhere near satisfying what are the tests for vicarious liability," Mr Kent told the judge.
"What has now become very clear is that Barry Bennell was never more than someone running his own junior sides... which were always independent of Manchester City Football Club.
"He was happy to recommend players to Manchester City. He was no doubt a fan of their club and knew people there.
"But there was no formal relationship between them."
Lawyers representing both sides are now making closing legal arguments and the trial is due to end on Friday.
The trial continues.