BBC News

Rochdale raids: Ten charged as police target violent gangs

Published
Image source, Greater Manchester Police
Image caption,
Ten of those arrested in the raids have been charged with a range of offences, including conspiracy to murder

Ten men have been charged with multiple offences following dawn raids aimed at disrupting two rival gangs.

Tuesday's operation targeted properties in Rochdale and Heywood and saw police attend HMP Forest Bank in Salford.

The raids were part of an investigation into a string of violent incidents, including a machete attack which left a man with life-changing injuries.

Those held are due to face charges including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder later.

The 10 will face a total of 56 charges, including counts of possession of firearms, money laundering, violent disorder, criminal damage and theft of vehicles, at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

Greater Manchester Police said the raids also uncovered weapons and suspected Class A drugs, which will now be forensically examined.

A spokesman added that 10 other people, who were arrested during "a series of co-ordinated strikes before dawn" on Tuesday, had been released on bail.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.