Rochdale raids: Ten charged as police target violent gangs
- Published
Ten men have been charged with multiple offences following dawn raids aimed at disrupting two rival gangs.
Tuesday's operation targeted properties in Rochdale and Heywood and saw police attend HMP Forest Bank in Salford.
The raids were part of an investigation into a string of violent incidents, including a machete attack which left a man with life-changing injuries.
Those held are due to face charges including conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder later.
The 10 will face a total of 56 charges, including counts of possession of firearms, money laundering, violent disorder, criminal damage and theft of vehicles, at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.
Greater Manchester Police said the raids also uncovered weapons and suspected Class A drugs, which will now be forensically examined.
A spokesman added that 10 other people, who were arrested during "a series of co-ordinated strikes before dawn" on Tuesday, had been released on bail.