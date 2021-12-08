Oldham Athletic condemn attack on Tranmere Rovers coach after defeat
- Published
Oldham Athletic have condemned a group of "so-called supporters" who attacked and damaged an opposition team's coach following a last-gasp defeat.
The windows of the Tranmere Rovers coach were smashed after the Merseyside team scored in the 90th minute to beat the Latics on Tuesday night.
In a statement, Oldham said the vandalism was "deplorable" and offered an "unreserved apology" to Tranmere.
The club said the attack was reported to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
'Extremely disappointed'
Appealing to anyone who "saw anything" to get in touch, Rovers' vice chairman Nicola Palios said in a Twitter post that the attack was "very disappointing".
She added that Anthony's Travel, which provides transport for Tranmere, "don't deserve that".
A Latics spokesman said the club was "extremely disappointed in the behaviour of a small minority of so-called supporters who decided to attack and damage the Tranmere Rovers coach after the fixture last night".
He said Oldham wanted to "offer an unreserved apology" to Tranmere's "players, staff and supporters for the incident that happened and the distress caused".
"The club is working with and giving every support to GMP to help identify those responsible and to ensure they are dealt with in the correct manner," he added.
GMP's Ch Insp Gareth Firth said the attack was being investigated.
"This behaviour is completely unacceptable at a game that otherwise passed off without any incident and will not be tolerated," he added.