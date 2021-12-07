Storm Barra: Heavy winds rip off part of Manchester ski centre roof
- Published
An indoor ski centre has closed after its roof was partly ripped off due to strong winds caused by Storm Barra.
A section of the roof on the slope at the Chill Factore in Trafford Park, Manchester, was damaged by the bad weather on Tuesday afternoon.
A witness said he heard a "loud rumbling noise" and customers were kept inside the building for safety reasons.
The facility and surrounding car parks have been closed to the public while repairs are carried out.
A man who was skiing on the slope told BBC Radio Manchester he thought it was "really loud thunder".
"We were not allowed out of the building due to safety issues and apparently the panels at the top of the roof became loose," he said.
"They have started letting people out now, it is cordoned off and under control."
A yellow warning of strong winds remains in place for northern England.