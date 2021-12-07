Manchester fake taxi driver jailed for raping woman
- Published
A man who tricked a woman into thinking he was a taxi driver before taking her back to his flat and raping her has been jailed.
Ernesto Lusadisu targeted the 25-year-old after she had become separated from friends on a night out in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police said Lusadisu "took advantage of her by abusing her in one of the worst ways possible".
The 35-year-old was jailed for 12 years at Manchester Crown Court after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.
The court heard how Lusadisu approached his victim on Church Street in the early hours of 21 January 2018 and told her he was a taxi driver.
The woman, who was drunk and unsteady on her feet, had been heading towards Manchester Piccadilly railway station to get a taxi home.
Lusadisu, of Sawley Road in Miles Platting, walked her to his car and agreed to drive her home.
'Worst ways possible'
When she realised he was driving in the wrong direction, she urged Lusadisu to stop the car.
He then told her they were going to his home, and once there he dragged the woman into his flat before raping her.
She eventually managed to escape and alerted the resident of a nearby flat, who called police.
Det Sgt Kirsty Wroe said: "The victim trusted this man to safely drive her home. Instead, he lied and took advantage of her by abusing her in one of the worst ways possible."