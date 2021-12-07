Manchester shop caught selling bogus cigarettes down chute
A shop in Manchester that sold bogus cigarettes from an upstairs flat by passing packets down a chute has been stripped of its licence.
More than 17,000 cigarettes and 2.75kg of tobacco were found above the Euro Market store in Cheetham Hill.
Trading standards officers said staff would sit in the flat and listen to orders, before passing items down to the shop.
Two visits to the shop also found other counterfeit goods.
In August, 80 counterfeit cigarettes and 103 fake football club face masks were found in the possession of a shop supervisor.
He denied he had access to the store but documents relating to him as the shop owner were found.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service also reported how in a visit to the shop last week illicit tobacco was found on a staff member.
A council hearing heard the three packets of foreign cigarettes were for personal use, but trading standards officers said there were shouts towards the back of the shop where the chute was identified and a banging noise heard from above.
A spokesman for Manchester City Council warned other premises.
"Areas across Manchester are under the microscope at the moment," he said.
"The issues that we're facing as a city are exacerbated by the problems that we're facing at this premises by undermining licensing objectives."