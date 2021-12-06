Salford Quays Earth artwork hit by bad weather
- Published
A floating artwork of Earth created to highlight environmental issues has been deflated after bad weather struck.
The illuminated feature, which went on show in Salford Quays for the Lightwaves 2021 festival, was switched off to prevent damage from high winds.
Measuring 10 metres tall, the globe will remain deflated after a weather warning was issued for the area.
Organiser Quays Culture said 11 other artworks set up for the festival would light up as planned.
The Floating Earth artwork was made by Luke Jerram to give its audience a "renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment".
It features internal LED lighting and was placed on the Manchester Ship Canal, near The Lowry arts centre.
A spokeswoman for Quays Culture said the festival hoped it would be put back up later this week.
Lightwaves 2021 is due to run until 12 December.