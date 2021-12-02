Rochdale carjacking: Man jailed for driving over 88-year-old in robbery
A man who drove over an 88-year-old with his own car after he stole it from him has been jailed.
The elderly man was left lying in the street in "excruciating pain" after Ian Gibbons, 37, struck him twice on Halifax Road, Rochdale on 2 May, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
The victim suffered life-changing injuries.
Gibbons, of Henderson Street, Rochdale, admitted assault, robbery and dangerous driving and was sentenced to 14 years.
GMP said the victim saw Gibbons sitting in his car after he returned from an off-licence.
He stood in front of the bonnet to prevent the theft but Gibbons drove at him and knocked him over.
The man managed to get up again but Gibbons then reversed, drove at the man at speed and ran over his legs before driving off, officers said.
'Totally disorientated'
The car was later found abandoned on Belfield Old Lane.
The victim said in a statement he recalled "feeling totally disorientated and in excruciating pain" and Gibbons could "clearly see I was elderly and acted with menace".
He said he was relieved Gibbons had been jailed and "cannot hurt anyone else".
Det Con Andrew Whitehill said Gibbons was "callous and cowardly".
"The victim showed incredible bravery and strength in not only fighting back against Gibbons' actions but also to be able to survive this kind of horrific attack," he added.