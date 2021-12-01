Man dies after being injured by firework at Delph vigil
- Published
A man has died after he was critically injured by a firework at a vigil.
The 52-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries at the event on Huddersfield Road in Delph, Oldham, at about 21:00 GMT on 19 November.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, died in hospital on Friday.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and are carrying out inquiries.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.